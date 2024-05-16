StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,963 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

