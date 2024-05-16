Thomas Edward Mccormick Sells 10,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

