Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LWAY. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 5.8 %

LWAY stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373,992 shares in the company, valued at $16,955,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $49,516.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,958,261.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,734 shares of company stock worth $2,518,940. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

