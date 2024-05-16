AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Director Douglas Stotlar Sells 7,179 Shares

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,011.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -977.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $159,060,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth about $24,669,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 240,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 221,588 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,717.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

