BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $845.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $845.42.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $815.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $793.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.99. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

