Oppenheimer Cuts Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $7.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of CTOS opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.69. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 156,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 602.0% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 64,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

