ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOSFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 2.4 %

IMOS opened at $27.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $983.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile



ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

