ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
IMOS opened at $27.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $983.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
