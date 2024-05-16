ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 2.4 %

IMOS opened at $27.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $983.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

