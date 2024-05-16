Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVTS. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $3.97 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $711.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.52.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 over the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $31,869,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,010 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 898.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 352,044 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

