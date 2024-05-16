Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells 6,909 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in StoneX Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 119.3% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

