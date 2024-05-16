AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMCON Distributing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AMCON Distributing makes up approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CM Management LLC owned 1.19% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $157.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $135.70 and a 12 month high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile



AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

