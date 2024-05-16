Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $601.15 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -631.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 363.8% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.