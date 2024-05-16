Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.75 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Riskified stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.31. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Riskified by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,629,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $7,805,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $1,558,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 78.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 345.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 81,526 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

