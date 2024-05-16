Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Purchases $12,800.00 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,697.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Ron Bentsur bought 1,940 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $13,075.60.

On Monday, March 18th, Ron Bentsur bought 5,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 124,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,302. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

