Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 4,138,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.99.
Under Armour Company Profile
