Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 4,138,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.