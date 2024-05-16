James R. Wilkins III Buys 1,132 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III bought 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $17,421.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,314.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
First National Price Performance
First National stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945. The company has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $21.75.
First National Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s payout ratio is 41.96%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
About First National
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
