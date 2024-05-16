Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 683.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,540 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.80% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 147,845 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94,161 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 268,043 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

