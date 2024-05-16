Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

UAA opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Under Armour by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $1,471,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

