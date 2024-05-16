Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Grows By 19.6%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ DHCNL traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 16,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,205. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

