Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

AVAH opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $536.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.02. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

