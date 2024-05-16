Short Interest in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Expands By 19.3%

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter worth about $467,000.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXTO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,563. Almacenes Éxito has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Almacenes Éxito ( NYSE:EXTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.0085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.