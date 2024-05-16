Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

BVN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

