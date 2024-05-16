Jaqueline Herrera Buys 2,584 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Jaqueline Herrera bought 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $16,020.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jaqueline Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Jaqueline Herrera purchased 1,395 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $8,495.55.
Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of UUUU stock remained flat at $6.16 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 200,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,837. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $1,772,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 940.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 133,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 120,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Read Our Latest Report on UUUU
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
