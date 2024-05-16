Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BETRW remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.