Boston Partners Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Boston Partners cut its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $90.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

