Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,902 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 26,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.02. The company had a trading volume of 102,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,009. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.41 and a 200 day moving average of $252.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

