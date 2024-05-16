Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Issues Earnings Results

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 723.98% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Treasure Global Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TGL stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,098. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.20. Treasure Global has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Treasure Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.