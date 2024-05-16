VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

VerifyMe Stock Down 1.7 %

VRME stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on VerifyMe from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

