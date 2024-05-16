Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 87,500 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares purchased 87,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,375.00.
Osisko Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE OM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,134. The firm has a market cap of C$57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.
About Osisko Metals
