Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 87,500 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares purchased 87,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,375.00.

Shares of CVE OM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,134. The firm has a market cap of C$57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

