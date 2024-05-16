Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Issues Earnings Results

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 87.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

Shares of VEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.57. Vicinity Motor has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

