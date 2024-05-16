Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Issues Earnings Results

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 87.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%.
Vicinity Motor Stock Performance
Shares of VEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.57. Vicinity Motor has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.38.
Vicinity Motor Company Profile
