Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $3.97 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.00. 5,540,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,414. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

