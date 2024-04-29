Naviter Wealth LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,940. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2944 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

