VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 3.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,822,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.66. 12,377,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,048,998. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

