monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $300.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s current price.

MNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.19.

Shares of MNDY opened at $220.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,152.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.62. monday.com has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in monday.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300,011 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,665,000 after purchasing an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

