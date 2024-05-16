Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in April

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 338.7 days.

Ansell Price Performance

Shares of ANSLF stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Ansell has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

