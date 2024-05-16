Insider Selling: Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$39,500.00.
Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$39,000.00.
TSE:XTC opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.45. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.98. The firm has a market cap of C$309.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
