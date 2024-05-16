Insider Selling: Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$39,000.00.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

TSE:XTC opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.45. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.98. The firm has a market cap of C$309.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

