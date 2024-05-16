Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.25

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.05 ($0.33), with a volume of 1017093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.90 ($0.33).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources Price Performance

About Pan African Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. The company has a market cap of £497.28 million, a PE ratio of 863.33, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.04.

(Get Free Report)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.