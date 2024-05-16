Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 473.0 days.

Aedifica NV/SA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Aedifica NV/SA has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08.

Get Aedifica NV/SA alerts:

Aedifica NV/SA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of approx. 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.