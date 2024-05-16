F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of F5 in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $175.05 on Thursday. F5 has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in F5 by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,651 shares of company stock worth $2,138,608. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

