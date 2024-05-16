Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $451.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.73. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 14,963,503 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

