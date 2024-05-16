Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Allianz Stock Down 0.3 %
ALIZY stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Increases Dividend
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
