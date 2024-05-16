Short Interest in Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Drops By 12.5%

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Agile Group Stock Performance
Shares of AGPYY stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.
Agile Group Company Profile
