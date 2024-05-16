Short Interest in Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Drops By 12.5%

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Agile Group Stock Performance

Shares of AGPYY stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Get Agile Group alerts:

Agile Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.