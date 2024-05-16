Infinera’s (INFN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Infinera Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,787 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

