ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $9.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $909.81. 408,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $955.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $807.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

