Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.53. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

