Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Sells $437,929.20 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $180.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.18. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

