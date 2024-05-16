HC Wainwright Trims RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Target Price to $98.00

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 2.3 %

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

RICK stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $451.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Insider Activity at RCI Hospitality

In related news, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,341,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $40,458.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,992.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,030 shares of company stock valued at $105,517. 8.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 43,273 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,836,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.