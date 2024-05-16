Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $376,057.68 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $247.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.74.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

