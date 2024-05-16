Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after buying an additional 131,679 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 227,439 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,270,000 after purchasing an additional 219,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,815,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,593,000 after buying an additional 114,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.