J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) VP Sells $369,104.34 in Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

