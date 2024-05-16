Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $1.73 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. Ocuphire Pharma had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, CEO George Magrath bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $74,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 75.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

